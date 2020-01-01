Sacha Baron Cohen hid in bathroom for five hours filming Borat 2

Sacha Baron Cohen has recounted an incident during the filming of Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm, in which he spent five hours hiding in a bathroom eavesdropping on conservative men.

Speaking on the Ellen DeGeneres Show, Baron Cohen shared that gaining access for a pivotal skit in the mockumentary comedy was something of a challenge.

In the scene, Baron Cohen sneaks into the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), to deliver a gift to U.S. Vice President Mike Pence.

Baron Cohen explained to DeGeneres that he rose at 1 in the morning to don a disguise and slip past security, who nearly thwarted the ruse by wanding him on the way in.

"(The detector) went past my chest and it beeped and I was terrified,” he recalled.

"(The guard) said, 'Well, what's that?'" Baron Cohen went on, elaborating: "And I didn't know what to say, and he said, 'Hold on, it's the wire to the pacemaker, yeah?' And I go, 'Yeah, yeah, of course.' And he let me in."

Once inside the convention, Baron Cohen made for the men's bathroom, where he would spend “five hours hiding” waiting to accost Pence during his speech.

The comedian noted that while in the bathroom, he spent time “listening to conservative men go to the toilet".

Unable to resist the setup, Baron Cohen told DeGeneres the time in the washroom gave him unique insights into the bowel movements of conference attendees.

“Stephen Miller, if you’re watching this, you need more fiber in your diet,” he joked.