Brian Austin Green's ex cheers on Megan Fox in public parenting dispute

Actor Brian Austin Green's ex-fiancee has applauded Megan Fox after she publicly criticised her estranged husband for attempting to portray her as an "absent mother".



Fox was left fuming on Sunday after Green posted a Halloween costume snap featuring the former couple's four-year-old son, Journey, on Instagram.



She then attacked 47-year-old Green for using images of their three kids "to posture via Instagram", claiming he was obsessed with depicting her as "an absent mother", while trying to prove he is "the perennial, eternally dedicated dad of the year".



Green has since cropped Journey out of his holiday post, and although he has yet to comment on his ex's cutting comments, his former partner and the mother of his 18-year-old son Kassius, Vanessa Marcil, has made it clear she's firmly on Team Fox, although she didn't mention the beauty by name.



Marcil, who parted ways with Green in 2003 and then faced a lengthy custody battle, posted on her own Instagram page on Sunday, "#ImWithYouSister."



She then added, "Like I said... the truth always comes out in the end..."



Marcil previously voiced her support for Fox in September, months after her split from Green, posting, "Megan finally living her life for herself is in itself a gift to her children."



Fox, 34, is now dating rap-rocker and actor Machine Gun Kelly.