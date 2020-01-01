NEWS Julianne Hough files for divorce Newsdesk Share with :





Julianne Hough has given up on her marriage six months after she and former ice hockey star Brooks Laich separated, and filed for divorce.



The former couple reportedly split at the end of last year, shortly after the Rock of Ages star made headlines while addressing her own sexuality in an interview and revealing she didn't consider herself "straight" but chose to be with her husband.



Hough was not wearing a wedding ring when she co-hosted NBC's New Year’s Eve show with Carson Daly at the end of December, but the split wasn't confirmed until May. In recent months, sources suggested the couple was giving the marriage a second chance.



The actress and dancer filed divorce papers in Los Angeles on Monday.



Hough and Laich wed in 2017.



The 32-year-old, who rose to fame as a dancer on Dancing with the Stars, recently called 2020 the "most challenging period of (her) life" in a lengthy Instagram post.



"One year ago, I released my song Transform and created this music video," she began. "I wrote this song during a highly transformative time in my life, when I was delayering all my personal, social, and religious conditioning - finding compassion and empathy for ALL parts of me, not just the 'good' parts.



"Personally, this past year has been the most challenging period of my life. Collectively, we are experiencing a global pandemic, extreme injustice, polarisation, environmental devastation, and an economic downturn that has contributed to increasing anxiety, depression and fear amongst us. This year has not been easy for anyone and this song rings even more true today than a year ago when I wrote it."