Olivia Newton-John: 'Kelly Preston's death keeps me going in cancer fight'

Olivia Newton-John has vowed to continue to advocate for the advancement of cancer research following the death of pal Kelly Preston.

Preston, who was married to Newton-John's Grease co-star John Travolta, died in July at age 57 after a private two-year battle with breast cancer.

"John is my friend and he chooses to be private about this but he's doing as well as anyone can be after losing their wife," Olivia told Fox News about Preston's death. "Kelly, she was the most wonderful, beautiful, radiant mother and woman and losing her is incredibly sad."

The singer, 72, is fighting cancer for the third time. She was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992, and has twice received the news the disease has metastasised to other organs in her body, most recently in 2017.

Reflecting on the launch of her Olivia Newton-John Foundation, the star, who has tried therapies including meditation, acupuncture, massage, and plant medicine to heal her body, admitted she hopes the non-profit will make a real impact in the ongoing fight against cancer.

"It really strengthens my resolve to do what I'm doing so I can find other ways to treat cancer," she said of Preston's death. "We all want to see an end to it. So that's going to keep me going."