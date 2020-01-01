Khloe Kardashian shuts down pregnancy speculation

Khloe Kardashian has shut down speculation she's pregnant.

The reality TV star shared photos of her Halloween costume on Instagram, showing the mum-of-one dressed as Cleopatra alongside Tristan Thompson as Mark Antony and their two-year-old daughter True as a "royal highness".

In the comments, one fan wrote that they were, "still convinced @khloekardashian is going to tell us in a couple months that she's pregnant," prompting Khloe to swiftly shut down the rumours.

Responding directly to the follower, she insisted: "Well my abs say otherwise babe."

Khloe ended her three-year relationship with the professional basketball player in early 2019 after he cheated on her by kissing Jordyn Woods, the former best friend of Khloe's younger half-sister Kylie Jenner. He was previously caught up in a cheating controversy when Khloe gave birth to True in April 2018.

However, it is rumoured the pair reconciled romantically during the Covid-19 pandemic while isolating together with their daughter.