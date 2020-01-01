NEWS Harrison Ford pays tribute to his Indiana Jones co-star Sean Connery Newsdesk Share with :





Harrison Ford has paid a touching tribute to his on-screen father Sean Connery.



The 90-year-old Hollywood icon died on Saturday at his home in the Bahamas, his family confirmed in a statement to BBC News, prompting Connery's former co-stars to honour the life of the Scottish actor.



Ford famously starred alongside the Oscar-winning performer in 1989's Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, in which Connery played his father, Henry Jones Sr.



In a statement to Variety, he touched upon the time spent filming the third instalment of the action adventure saga, which saw the duo involved in high-octane stunts as their characters fought off the Nazis in the flick.



“He was my father... not in life... but in Indy 3. You don’t know pleasure until someone pays you to take Sean Connery for a ride in the side car of a Russian motorcycle bouncing along a bumpy, twisty mountain trail and getting to watch him squirm," 78-year-old Ford recalled.



"God, we had fun – if he’s in heaven, I hope they have golf courses. Rest in peace, dear friend.”



George Lucas, who created Indiana Jones franchise back in 1981, also paid tribute to Connery, and said the Scotsman left an "indelible mark in cinematic history”.



"He will always hold a special place in my heart as Indy’s dad," he said. “I’m thankful for having had the good fortune to have known and worked with him."



Andy Garcia, who starred alongside Connery in The Untouchables, released his own lengthy statement honouring the James Bond icon, and said he had grown up idolising the actor.



"He was a boyhood hero, and he never disappointed," Garcia told Rolling Stone. "He was a consummate actor - masterful, really."