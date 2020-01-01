NEWS Chris Rock hates all civil rights movies Newsdesk Share with :





Chris Rock hates all civil rights movies because they make "racism look very fixable".



During a recent appearance on Neal Brennan's How Neal Feel podcast, the comedian and actor admitted he doesn't care for movies which depict the Jim Crow racial segregation laws and the civil rights movement for racial equality because he thinks they oversimplify and water down how "dirty" racism was at the time.



"I hate all civil rights movies. Don't get me wrong, I applaud the effort and they should exist," the comedian stated. "The problem is they only show the back of the bus and the lunch counter. They actually make racism look very fixable. They don't get into how dysfunctional the relationships were in the '40s and '50s, white men would just walk in your house and take your food... it's a predator-prey relationship.



"Do you think when it was time to rape, (white men) were raping white women? No. They would go and rape the women they could actually rape without going to jail for."



The 55-year-old insisted that civil rights movies never accurately portray what it was really like to live in Jim Crow America.



"This s**t, racism and Jim Crow, is so much dirtier than any movie ever shows, and just the amount of rules that existed," he continued. "My mother used to get her teeth taken out at the vet because you weren't allowed to go to the dentist. No movie shows you that. It's just like, 'Oh, well, (if) we give them (Black people) some eggs, they'll be fine... Why are these Black people complaining, they can get the Grand Slam breakfast at Denny's, why are they marching?!'"