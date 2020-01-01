NEWS John Sessions dead at 67 Newsdesk Share with :





Actor and comedian John Sessions has died.



The star, who is best known for his work on U.K. TV shows Spitting Image, Have I Got News For You and Whose Line Is It Anyway?, passed away after suffering a heart attack on Monday and died at his home in south London, his agent confirmed. He was 67.



John, a graduate of The Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA) began his broadcasting career back in the 1970s before he went on to voice some of the puppets on satirical series Spitting Image. He also conceived cult comedy Stella Street and, more recently, he appeared in TV shows Skins and Outnumbered.



His impressive movie career encompassed roles such as former U.K. leaders Harold Wilson in Made In Dagenham and Edward Heath in award-winning Margaret Thatcher biopic The Iron Lady, along with film roles including The Sender, Loving Vincent, Mr Holmes, Pudsey: The Movie and Martin Scorsese's Gangs of New York.