NEWS Courtney Stodden backs Megan Fox in Brian Austin Green parenting dispute Newsdesk Share with :





Brian Austin Green's rumoured ex Courtney Stodden has thrown her support behind his estranged wife Megan Fox amid their parenting dispute.



The model, 26, claims to have dated the actor over the summer following his split from the Transformers star, with whom he shares three children. Brian and Megan became involved in a row after he posted a Halloween costume snap featuring their son Journey on Instagram, with Megan insisting she tries to shield her sons from the spotlight and accusing her ex of painting her as an "absent mother".



In an Instagram post, Courtney backed Megan and told her followers that the Beverly Hills, 90210 star would use his children as an excuse to get out of dates.



"I'm so proud of Megan for speaking up about the way Brian seems to use his kids as a flex," she wrote. "During my time spent with him, when I was over at his house, his kids were never there. They were always with Megan. She wasn't an absent mother. And yet, like she says - she doesn't plaster them all over her social.



"There were times Brian would tell me that he couldn't see me because he had his kids - and I later found out that this wasn't true, he was actually just seeing other women at those times," continued the star. "Like, dude - you're allowed to see other people, just be honest about it. To me and to them. And don't use your kids as your lie."



She accused Green of dating "many women at once" and "acting like this doting single dad," before adding: "How could all of us women who he'd tried to play be mad at such a loving father?



"The whole experience was a bit gross," she concluded. "Women and children are not props. How long until men realize this?"