NEWS Kris Jenner: 'Everybody cried over incredible Robert Kardashian hologram' Newsdesk





Kris Jenner cried as she watched the hologram of her late ex-husband Robert Kardashian that was gifted to their daughter Kim by her husband, Kanye West.



The rapper commissioned digital experts to create a moving and talking image of the late Robert Kardashian and presented to his wife when she celebrated turning 40 on 21 October.



"The most beautiful thing that I have witnessed is watching you grow your family," Robert's hologram said, adding: "You married the most, most, most, most, most genius man in the whole world, Kanye West. Keep doing what you're doing, Kimberly, you are a beautiful soul. Know that I am very proud of you, and I'm always with you."



Speaking on Andy Cohen's Sirius XM radio show Radio Andy on Monday, Kris gushed over the gift, sharing: 'You know, we didn't really know what was happening because it was such a small group of Kim's inner circle, just our family and a few friends."



She explained: "When we were summoned to this room and (someone) said you know, 'Kanye has a gift' and it's Kim and me and her sisters and her brother, I didn't know what was happening."



The mum-of-six went on to describe Kanye as the "king of gifts", saying that he had spent a "really long time" planning the unique present for his wife.



"It started and we just all started to cry. It was, you know intense, but I must have watched it 20 times. It was just, it was really good," smiled Kris.



"It was, he is the king of gifts and, and he worked on that for a really long time. So it was definitely one of the most incredible things I've ever seen. It was really wild," she shared.