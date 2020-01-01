Noah Centineo dating Kylie Jenner's best friend - report

Noah Centineo has reportedly found love with Kylie Jenner's model best pal Stassie Karanikolaou.

Dating rumours have been flying around the couple for weeks and now sources have told E! News the To All The Boys I've Loved Before star and the Instagram celebrity are an item.

The pair were spotted together at Kendall Jenner's birthday party last week, and now one insider has revealed Stassie and Noah have been "consistently hanging out for about a month".

"It started as them getting together as friends to film a project, but they ended up connecting and having chemistry," the source told E! News.

"That chemistry was undeniable, and they are super into each other," they added.

"Stassie has introduced all her friends to Noah and they have been hanging out in a group together in social settings," another insider informed the publication.

"It's an easy relationship and all of her friends love him. Kylie thinks they are cute together. They both love going on dates, going out to restaurants, but also love hanging out at either of their houses just chilling, laughing and having fun. Noah is very outgoing and Stassie thinks he's hilarious," they shared.

This is Noah's first serious relationship since he split from model Alexis Ren.

Earlier this year, he opened up about his private life and his romance with Ren in a Harper's Bazaar interview, revealing it was "the longest relationship I've ever been in", and adding, "She's very good at monogamy. Actually, I love monogamy too."