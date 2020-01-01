Matthew McConaughey won't discourage his kids from following him into showbiz

Matthew McConaughey will support his kids in "whatever it is they're fashioned to do" - even if that means following in his showbiz footsteps.

The 51-year-old actor, who has three kids with wife Camila Alves - son Levi, 12, daughter Vida, 10, and son Livingston, seven - told Entertainment Tonight he won't stand in their way of acting or any other career path.

"Look, I want them to do whatever it is they're fashioned to do. Whatever they have an innate ability to do, and are willing to put in the work to get better at it," said the actor, who just released his new memoir Greenlights.

'Whatever that is, I want them to do that. If that becomes something in the industry that I'm in? Bravo," he shared.

"I've met some of the most wonderful people in my life in my industry, I love what I do," McConaughey explained.

"Everybody on a set of a film or a TV show has to be great at their particular job for it to work," he went on.

According to the Dallas Buyers Club star, his kids have already started working in the "biz," and they "do all my photo shoots now" amid the Covid-19 crisis. Joking that his eldest Levi is the "DP" - Director of Photography - McConaughey added: "He's the one going out there, we're setting up the GoPros... (we're) a one-stop shop."