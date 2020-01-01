NEWS Wesley Snipes refutes rumours he tried to strangle David S. Goyer Newsdesk Share with :





Wesley Snipes has defended himself against 2012 claims by Patton Oswalt that he allegedly tried to strangle director David S. Goyer on the set of Blade: Trinity.



Oswalt made the accusations against Snipes during an interview with the AV Club 8 years ago. Musing that Blade: Trinity was a "very troubled production", Oswalt purported that Snipes had "tried to strangle" the film's director, amid other bizarre behaviour such as communicating via Post-it notes throughout filming.



Snipes has now snapped back at Oswalt, saying the rumours are completely false.



"Let me tell you one thing. If I had tried to strangle David Goyer, you probably wouldn't be talking to me now," he told the Guardian.



"A Black guy with muscles strangling the director of a movie is going to jail, I guarantee you," he ranted, stating that the alleged assault "never happened".



Snipes then attributed the remarks to the "microagressions" and racism commonly suffered by African Americans.

"The presumption that one white guy can make a statement and that statement stands as true!" he fumed.



Snipes continued his tirade, asking: "Why would people believe his version is true?"



He answered himself: "Because they are predisposed to believing the Black guy is always the problem. And all it takes is one person, Mr. Oswalt, who I really don’t know. I can barely remember him on the set, but it’s fascinating that his statement alone was enough to make people go: 'Yeah, you know Snipes has got a problem'."



He then added: "I remind you that I was one of the executive producers of the project. I had contractual director approval. I was not just the actor for hire. I had authority to say, to dictate, to decide."