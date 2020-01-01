Sean Connery saved director Michael Bay's The Rock as he took on Disney bosses for more cash

Sean Connery rescued blockbuster king Michael Bay's 1996 film The Rock when he demanded Disney bosses spend more money on the action movie.

The movie icon, who died at the weekend, was filming a driving scene with Bay by his side when he realised the director had other things on his mind, and offered his help.

"He slams the brakes; my head hits the window," Bay tells The Hollywood Reporter in a tribute essay. "He says, 'You OK?' I say, 'No, the Disney folks are here to kick my butt for being two days over schedule'.

"Sean, with that sly look, says, 'You want me to help?' Cut to: Having lunch with the Disney execs in a third-grade classroom, sitting at tiny tables and chairs. We looked like giants. I announce that Mr. Connery would like to visit and say hi. Sean comes in, sits down across from the open-mouthed executives.

"In classic Sean Connery style, he belts out in his Scottish brogue: 'This boy is doing a good job, and you’re living in your Disney F**king Ivory Tower and we need more f**king money!!' Without missing a beat, they responded, 'OK. How much?'

"He did it because he loved movies. He loved excellence and doing the best he could. His work ethic was bar none, the best I’ve ever experienced."

Connery was 90 when he passed away at his home in the Bahamas on Saturday.

Among those who have offered heartfelt tributes are the actor's The Untouchables co-stars Kevin Costner and Andy Garcia, Harrison Ford, fellow former James Bond Pierce Brosnan, and the current 007, Daniel Craig.

Following his death, Connery’s widow Micheline Roquebrune revealed he had been suffering from dementia in his final years.