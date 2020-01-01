NEWS Christopher Nolan 'thrilled' with Tenet's box office performance Newsdesk Share with :





Christopher Nolan is "thrilled" with Tenet's box office performance.



The spy thriller, starring John David Washington and Robert Pattinson, was released in movie theatres across August and September amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, which shuttered cinema chains across the world.



Tenet raked in almost $350 million (£270 million) at the worldwide box office, and while it may pale in comparison to his other blockbusters, including The Dark Knight, which made more than $1 billion, Nolan is pleased how well Tenet did in spite of the circumstances.



“Warner Bros. released Tenet, and I’m thrilled that it has made almost $350 million,” he told the Los Angeles Times.

But while he's happy with the numbers, Nolan is concerned that studio bosses will stop investing in big blockbusters because they fear they will lose money.



“Rather than looking at where the film has worked well and how that can provide them with much needed revenue, they’re looking at where it hasn’t lived up to pre-Covid expectations and will start using that as an excuse to make exhibition take all the losses from the pandemic instead of getting in the game and adapting – or rebuilding our business, in other words,” he explained.



The British filmmaker urged audiences to return to cinemas in an effort to help save the industry, and said everyone needs to adjust to a new reality.



“Long term, moviegoing is a part of life, like restaurants and everything else. But right now, everybody has to adapt to a new reality," Nolan added.