NEWS Charlie Hunnam glad he walked away from Forgetting Sarah Marshall Newsdesk Share with :





Charlie Hunnam is glad he walked away from playing Aldous Snow in Forgetting Sarah Marshall because he would never have given the performance Russell Brand did.



The British actor's friend and former Undeclared co-star Jason Segel wrote the screenplay for the 2008 comedy and created the rock star role with Charlie in mind as they had agreed to make a movie together.



However, when Charlie read the script during the table read, he realised the part didn't align with his career trajectory.



"I went and I did the table read and it was very successful... (but) I was in a dark night of the soul in my career, at that point, and felt as though I needed to seize the trajectory and that (film) just wasn’t really aligning with, at that period of my life and career, what I wanted to be doing," Charlie confessed to Collider.



"Jason was one of my best friends, which is why he wrote the film for me, but I had to tell him, 'I’m so sorry, I'm not gonna do this'. It was one of those things where that wasn’t very well received by the inner circle of that production. I had to stand my ground and say, ‘Listen, it’s nothing personal. I’m just following my North star. I’m just in a weird spot and I’m trying to define for myself what the path forward is'.... it was really difficult for me for the few months after that or a year after that."



But the Sons of Anarchy star found some solace when he came across the British comedian's work and realised he was the perfect choice for the part.



"It was just this liberating moment where I said, 'Obviously, that’s the dude who should have been playing that role.' Clearly, I just needed to step out of the way of the universe manifesting itself, the way that it was supposed to," he continued. "There’s no way I could have done it justice the way Russell Brand did. I think there’s a rhythm to these things and you just have to really follow your instincts. It’s all you can really ever do. I suppose I brought that up because it’s a nice example of my instincts being proven to me that it was correct, I think."



The role gave Russell his breakthrough in Hollywood and he reprised the character for 2010 comedy Get Him to the Greek.