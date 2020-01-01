Meghan Markle becomes first modern British royal to vote in U.S. election

Meghan Markle has become the first modern British royal to vote in the U.S. election.

The 39-year-old is said to have cast her vote for the presidential election via postal ballot "weeks ago". In doing so, she is the first person with such close attachment to the British monarchy to take part in a U.S. election in modern history.

"Meghan was an American long before she was a royal," a source told the New York Post. "She wouldn’t miss voting in this election no matter where she was living."

Meghan and her husband Prince Harry sparked fury earlier this year by going against royal protocol and speaking publicly about their political allegiances.

In an interview with Marie Claire magazine in August, the Duchess of Sussex opened up about her intention to vote, telling the publication: "I know what it's like to have a voice, and also what it's like to feel voiceless. I also know that so many men and women have put their lives on the line for us to be heard. And that opportunity, that fundamental right, is in our ability to exercise our right to vote and to make all of our voices heard.

"One of my favourite quotes, and one that my husband and I have referred to often, is from Kate Sheppard, a leader in the suffragist movement in New Zealand, who said, 'Do not think your single vote does not matter much. The rain that refreshes the parched ground is made up of single drops.’ That is why I vote."

Prince Harry was unable to vote in the election as he's still a U.K. citizen, but he made his support for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris clear in the run-up to the presidential race.

The election is currently still too close to call, with Biden securing a small lead over incumbent POTUS Donald Trump.