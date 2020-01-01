NEWS Jeremy Irons to play Neville Chamberlain in historical drama Munich Newsdesk Share with :





Jeremy Irons has signed up to play former British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain in the upcoming historical drama Munich.



The Oscar-winning actor will portray the former wartime British Prime Minister in Netflix's adaptation of Robert Harris’s 2017 hit novel, according to The Hollywood Reporter.



Munich is set in 1938, and follows two old university friends, British civil servant Hugh Legat and German diplomat Paul von Hartmann, as they travel to the German city for an emergency conference between Adolf Hitler and Chamberlain as they negotiate the terms of the Munich Agreement.



The deal, which was also signed by French and Italian leaders, handed over the Sudetenland districts in Czechoslovakia to Nazi Germany, and left Europe on the brink of war.



George MacKay, who recently won critical acclaim as a young British soldier in World War I epic 1917, will play Legat in the movie, with Jannis Niewöhner onboard to portray von Hartmann.



Martin Wuttke, who appeared as Hitler in Quentin Tarantino’s 2009 war movie Inglourious Basterds, will star as the Nazi leader.



Christian Schwochow, who has directed episodes of The Crown, is helming the film which has been adapted from Harris' novel by Ben Power.



Filming is currently underway in Germany, and will begin shooting in the U.K. later this year, with the movie set for release in 2021.