NEWS Simon Pegg is terrified watching Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible stunts Newsdesk Share with :





Simon Pegg feels terrified watching Tom Cruise perform his daredevil stunts on the sets of the Mission: Impossible films because he has "no idea if he's going to survive".



The Shaun of the Dead actor, who plays Benji Dunn in the action film franchise, explained to U.S. chat show host Conan O'Brien that while the audience knows Cruise survived the stunt because he's promoting the movie, the people involved in making the film are terrified watching it live because they have no idea if he'll make it.



"When you watch the movie and you see him do those stunts, and it's nail-biting and there's a real sense of a genuine kind of peril because you know that it's him... you know he survived because he was on Good Morning America that morning and he did some press," he said. "When we watch him do it, we have no idea if he's going to survive.



"He takes a ride off a cliff, and everybody's just waiting for, 'Good canopy (safety tent), good canopy, anybody?' It's terrifying."



Pegg and Cruise are currently working together on Mission: Impossible 7, which recently resumed filming in Venice, Italy, and the English star remains in awe of his co-star's dedication to pulling off death-defying stunts.



"He loves it," he added. "He puts in a lot of work, he trains rigorously. He literally will become the best at... you tell him something and he'll just become the best at it. He'll take as many hours as it takes, but he won't do the stunt until he knows (it's safe). The prep that went into the big stunts for this film are insane."



Some of Cruise's most impressive stunts include piloting a helicopter for a chase sequence in 2018's Fallout, hanging off the side of a plane for 2015's Rogue Nation, and scaling Dubai's Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world, in 2011's Ghost Protocol.