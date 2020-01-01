NEWS Bella Hadid takes mum Yolanda to vote for first time as U.S. citizen Newsdesk Share with :





Bella Hadid's reality TV star mum Yolanda Hadid has voted for the first time in the U.S. election.



The model, 24, took to her Instagram page to share that she accompanied The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star to cast her first-ever ballot in America, after becoming a U.S. citizen.



"Took my mama to vote for the first time today," wrote Bella, along with photos of herself and Yolanda at their polling station while wearing masks.



"She became an American citizen just recently and this year she was so determined to get out and vote. I am so proud of her!!! Wearing our best Blues!!!!!"



In the comments, her sister Gigi wrote, "There are real tears. IM SO PROUD," and fellow model Hailey Bieber posted, "Awww yay Yolanda!!!"



Yolanda was born and raised in the Netherlands. After modelling for several years across Europe, she moved to America in 1994 and met now ex-husband Mohamed Hadid. The former couple shares three kids - supermodel daughters Bella and Gigi, and son Anwar.