Amy Schumer congratulates Delaware's Sarah McBride on historic senate win

Amy Schumer and Charlize Theron have congratulated Delaware's Sarah McBride on her historic senate win.



McBride made history by becoming the first transgender state senator in the United States by besting Republican opponent Steve Washington by a reported landslide 73 per cent of the votes.



The politician, who previously served as a spokesperson for the Human Rights Campaign, tweeted a message of gratitude after the news broke, posting: "We did it. We won the general election. Thank you, thank you, thank you. I hope tonight shows an LGBTQ kid that our democracy is big enough for them, too."



Also celebrating the news were a number of stars, including I Feel Pretty actress Amy, who took to her social media pages to send "congrats to my friend Sarah McBride and congrats to Delawareans for electing a great leader".



Oscar winner Charlize responded by tweeting, "We are all a mess of anxiety right now but at least we can celebrate this incredible news."



Several LGBTQ+ stars also chimed in, with Transparent and Hustlers actress Trace Lysette congratulating "Senator McBride," adding, "this got me all the way together."



TV creator, director and actor Peter Paige posted, "So proud of you," while transgender Pose star Indya Moore simply said, "Thank you!" for the representation.