Gwyneth Paltrow promotes $1,995 Ouija Board as part of her latest GOOP gift guide

Gwyneth Paltrow has included a $1,995 (£1,500) Ouija Board on her annual Goop holiday guide.

The Iron Man actress and lifestyle guru has unveiled her latest collection of recommended gifts and it includes expensive toilet paper and a portal into the spirit world.

A statement on Paltrow's brand's website suggests the items "meet the needs of today: less travel and more snacks, self-care, and booze. And yes, puzzles galore."

The Ouija Board offers: "hand-poured, glitter-bombed acrylic" while the washroom product, called No.2 toilet paper is: "Toilet paper with a conscience (it’s made of 100% sustainable bamboo), an eye for style (note the chic dark floral packaging), and a silky, smooth texture that’s gentle on skin".

The toilet paper is priced at $34 (£27).

Paltow's now infamous This Smells Like My Vagina Candle, which she launched at the beginning of the year, is also on the list, as is a $210 (£162) Batard Bread lamp, made from actual bread, coated in resin.

Among the most expensive items is the "tree house of the future" - listed at $110,000 (£85,000) - and a copy of the limited edition coffee table book Lunar Rock Edition of Norman Mailer’s MoonFire, which comes with a meteorite, for $275,000 (£212,000).