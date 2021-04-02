Rami Malek: '007 films are part of our cinematic history'

Rami Malek has enthused that appearing alongside Daniel Craig in the upcoming James Bond movie No Time to Die will be one of the highlights of his whole career.

Speaking to GQ, Malek insisted that being cast as in the role of Safin, a terrorist leader, in the 007 franchise was too good a chance to pass up.

"There was no way I was going to say no,” he reflected, gushing: “It’s a 007 film, man. They’re a part of our cinematic history."

He added: “An opportunity to go toe-to-toe, head-to-head with Daniel and give them all I got? That’s something I’ll look back on as, as big as it gets.”

Elsewhere in the interview Craig, who has portrayed Bond for the final time after shooting five instalments of the character, lavished praise on Malek for his interpretation of the villainous Safin.

“I go up against people. I’m up against him. Rami knows me. He understands the weight of what he’s playing," Craig observed.

He went on: “He understands he’s playing a Bond villain – what that means, what it means historically and the kind of Bond villains that have come before. Rami’s really good at his job. I mean, that’s an understatement."

Craig then noted that Malek "is aware of all those things" while performing a scene.

"He’s got this big, active brain, so I know he’s pushing all the right buttons," he lauded.

No Time to Die will be released on 2 April 2021.