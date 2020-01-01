NEWS Lamar Odom and fiancee split Newsdesk Share with :





Lamar Odom and his fiancee Sabrina Parr have split.



Personal trainer Sabrina, 33, announced the break-up on her Instagram Stories, as she explained that the former basketball player's health issues were responsible for the end of their relationship.



"Y’all know I’m honest and transparent so I have to be the first to let you guys know that I am no longer engaged to Lamar,” she wrote. “This has been a difficult decision for me to make but it is the best for myself and my children.



“Lamar has some things that he alone has to work through. I love him dearly but I am no longer able to be by his side while he seeks the help he so desperately needs."



While Sabrina didn't detail the specific issues Lamar is dealing with, he has previously struggled with addiction.

"I wish him all the best. and asking that you pray for everyone involved," Sabrina concluded.



She and Lamar announced their engagement in November 2019, after a whirlwind three-month relationship.



Lamar was previously married to Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Khloe Kardashian. Khloe originally filed for divorce from the basketball star in December 2013, but proceedings were put on hold when Lamar overdosed in a Nevada brothel in October 2015. The Good American fashion mogul stood by him during his recovery, before the divorce was finalised in December 2016.