Meryl Streep to present Amal Clooney with CPJ International Press Freedom Award

Meryl Streep is set to honour human rights heroine Amal Clooney by presenting her with the 2020 Gwen Ifill Press Freedom Award.



The prize will be handed to George Clooney's lawyer wife as part of the virtual CPJ International Press Freedom Awards, which will be broadcast online at www.ipfa2020.org on 19 November.



"In times of unprecedented uncertainty, it’s journalists who are out there, gathering the facts and trying to help us make sense of it all," Streep said in a statement. "By asking tough questions, and pursuing the truth at any cost, they are essential workers - serving the public and protecting democracy.



"That’s why I’m proud to take part in this year’s International Press Freedom Awards and to continue supporting the vital work of the Committee to Protect Journalists."



The online gathering will be hosted by U.S. newsman Lester Holt and feature appearances by notable journalists Christiane Amanpour, Margaret Brennan, David Muir, and Yamiche Alcindor. Rosamund Pike, Samantha Bee, and Ronan Farrow will also be part in the ceremony.