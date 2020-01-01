Production on Olivia Wilde's Don't Worry Darling shut down over positive Covid-19 test

Harry Styles and Florence Pugh have gone into quarantine after a crewmember tested positive for Covid-19 on the set of Olivia Wilde's psychological thriller Don't Worry Darling.

The movie, which also stars Chris Pine, KiKi Layne, Gemma Chan, and Nick Kroll, was shooting in downtown Los Angeles on Wednesday when a member of the production tested positive for the virus.

According to Deadline, officials at New Line shut the production down right away and everyone on set isolated immediately. Filming, which had only been underway for two weeks, will resume in 14 days, the standard quarantine period recommended in the safety guidelines.

A representative for the studio confirmed the test result to the publication but didn't reveal who tested positive. However, an insider reportedly revealed it is not a member of the principal cast but someone who was in close enough proximity to them that the 14-day quarantine period was considered necessary to find out if anyone else on the production has been exposed.

The film has been following strict protocols and the positive test came up during routine testing. No one else connected to the production has tested positive so far.

Don’t Worry Darling is set in an isolated, utopian community in the 1950s California desert. Further plot details are unknown, but it is believed to centre on an unhappy housewife.

Booksmart's Wilde is directing from a script by Carey and Shane Van Dyke, Dick Van Dyke’s grandsons, and Katie Silberman. She will also have a small supporting role.