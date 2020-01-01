Warner Bros. apologises after The Witches sparks furious backlash from disability campaigners

Bosses at Warner Bros. have apologised after disability campaigners heavily criticised Anne Hathaway's character in The Witches.

In the recent remake of Roald Dahl's 1983 classic children's novel, the Oscar-winning actress plays the Grand High Witch, who is planning on turning every child across the world into a mouse.

Both of her hands are missing fingers, and the disability community took to social media to point out that her character's limbs look similar to the condition ectrodactyly, known as 'split hand'.

After campaigners, Paralympians and Paralympic Games organisation officials took issue with the film on Twitter, claiming that it perpetuated the idea that those with limb abnormalities are scary, bosses at Warner Bros. issued a statement to apologise.

A spokesperson said the studio was “deeply saddened to learn that our depiction of the fictional characters in The Witches could upset people with disabilities”.

“In adapting the original story, we worked with designers and artists to come up with a new interpretation of the cat-like claws that are described in the book,” the statement continued. “It was never the intention for viewers to feel that the fantastical, non-human creatures were meant to represent them.

"This film is about the power of kindness and friendship. It is our hope that families and children can enjoy the film and embrace this empowering, love-filled theme.”

The official Twitter account for the Paralympic Games took to Twitter to call out the film, and wrote: "Limb difference is not scary. Differences should be celebrated and disability has to be normalised. #NotAWitch calls out ‘#TheWitches’ movie for portrayal of disability."

British Paralympic swimmer Amy Marren also slammed Warner Bros. and posted: "Is this the kind of message we want the next generation to receive. That having three fingers is a witch's attribute?"