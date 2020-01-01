Brie Larson felt 'ugly' for much of her life

Brie Larson has struggled with self-esteem ever since she was a child and grew up thinking she was "ugly" and didn't fit in.

The Captain Marvel actress reveals she has had to work hard to accept herself and be "totally comfortable" with her body and her looks.

"I don't believe that there is a beauty standard. I struggled with feeling ugly and like an outcast for so much of my life," she tells W magazine.

"It took me a long time to be able to be totally comfortable with myself. The thing that has brought me solace is knowing that I can be whoever I want to be with myself."

The Hollywood star, who won an Oscar in 2016 for her movie Room, now empathises with those who have faced struggles related to their appearance.

"What breaks my heart is to think of people in the world who don’t feel that they have safety within their own bodies," the 31-year-old adds. "That, to me, is my ultimate goal in life: to do whatever it is that I can so people have the freedom to express themselves and be exactly who it is that they want to be - whatever that is - knowing that that can also change."