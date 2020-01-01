Emma Stone: 'I feel pretty good about having my own pack of children'

Emma Stone is "feeling pretty good" about starting her own "pack" of children with rumoured husband Dave McCary.

The 31-year-old actress, who is rumoured to be expecting her first child with the former Saturday Night Live writer, did little to dispel the speculation when she told Entertainment Tonight's child reporter Macklin Cohen that she's looking forward to having children of her own during an interview.

When Macklin asked how she feels about starting a "pack" of her own - referring to Emma's upcoming animated movie The Croods: A New Age - she replied: "I feel pretty good about starting my own pack. Although I don't think that my pack would be quite as physically capable as the Croods are...They're pretty rough and tumble and I don't know if my pack would be as rough and tumble."

The La La Land star voices Eep in the prehistoric movie, while Kelly Marie Tran takes on the role of Dawn. And as for how they differ from their on-screen alter egos, Emma commented: "In the movie, we like to jump walls and gallop and go on a lot of very crazy adventures," while Kelly added, "In real life, I feel like I'm the opposite and I like to sit on the couch and watch movies and be very safe and comfortable".

Emma and Dave got engaged in December after two years of dating. In May, she sparked marriage rumours by appearing virtually on a talk show wearing in wedding band on her left hand.

The Oscar-winning star also made a comment that left fans wondering further, as she discussed mental health with psychologist Dr. Harold Koplewicz.

"If you marry an anxious man, you're going to have to know me the rest of my life," the doctor said, to which Emma replied: "Thankfully, I didn't do that."