Vince Vaughn and Owen Wilson in talks for Wedding Crashers sequel

Vince Vaughn has confirmed he and Owen Wilson are in talks to return for a Wedding Crashers sequel.

The duo played divorce mediators John and Jeremy who crash weddings to hook up with single women in the 2005 hit comedy, and Vaughn teased fans with the possibility of a follow-up, as he's been discussing the idea with Wilson and director David Dobkin.

"Owen and I and the director of Crashers have been talking for the first time seriously (about) a sequel to that movie," the 50-year-old told Entertainment Tonight. "So there has been an idea that is pretty good. So we are talking about that in the early stages."

The movie, which raked in more than $288 million (£220 million) at the worldwide box office, also starred Rachel McAdams and Isla Fisher as Wilson and Vaughn's on-screen love interests, as well as a pre-fame Bradley Cooper, Jane Seymour, and Christopher Walken, and a hilarious cameo from Will Ferrell.

Elsewhere in the interview, the True Detective star revealed he's always enjoyed making comedies during his lengthy Hollywood career.

"They were fun movies to make," Vaughn recalled. "It's always fun to make people laugh and go to work with people that are funny."

Vince can next be seen in comedy horror Freaky later this month.