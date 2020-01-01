Noomi Rapace to star in Netflix Scandi thriller Black Crab

Noomi Rapace has signed up to star in Netflix's Scandinavian action-thriller Black Crab.

Prometheus actress Noomi, who grew up in Sweden but now lives in London, will lead Adam Berg's directorial debut, a feature film adaptation of Jerker Virdborg's thriller novel of the same name.

The post-apocalyptic movie will mark her return to her native Sweden after spending 10 years working on films in the U.S. and U.K.

"I'm very excited to come back to Sweden and do Black Crab. My first Swedish film in years. Can't wait to get suited up and go on this journey - explore human shadows and slide through broken dreams and a world on edge. Survival to what price?" Rapace said in a statement obtained by Variety and Deadline.

Black Crab will be set during an endless winter during which six soldiers are sent on a dangerous mission across the frozen sea to transport a package that could finally end the war. Equipped with ice skates, unaware of what they're carrying, or who they can trust, the mission challenges their beliefs and forces them to ask what they're willing to sacrifice for their own survival.

"This project combines so many great attributes: a compelling story, a strong creative team and of course an incredibly talented lead actress," added David Kosse, vice president of international original film at Netflix. "We are looking forward to a great collaboration with Adam and the team at (production company) Indio and are confident that our members in Sweden and the rest of the world will enjoy this movie."

Rapace, 40, achieved international fame with her portrayal of Lisbeth Salander in the Swedish-language film adaptations of Stieg Larsson's Millennium novel series, starting with The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo. She is currently filming a thriller called The Trip.

Black Crab is scheduled to be released on the streamer in 2022.