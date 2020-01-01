Amanda Kloots emotional on Nick Cordero's four-month death anniversary

Nick Cordero's widow Amanda Kloots fought back tears on U.S. TV on Thursday as she marked the four-month anniversary of the actor and singer's death.

The 41-year-old Rock of Ages star died in July following a rough battle with coronavirus, and Kloots found it hard to keep her composure as she discussed the tragic loss during a guest-hosting stint on daytime show The Talk.

"Today is four months (since Nick passed)," she shared.

"I'm OK... Events are hard, they're emotional... The markers are hard," she explained.

However, Kloots insisted she was happy to be working because it keeps her mind off her heartache.

"I'm so grateful to be here today. I do well when I keep busy," she observed, revealing she uses Cordero's song recordings to feel closer to her man.

"I listen to Nick's music all the time, it's so comforting," Kloots continued. She shared: "I was listening to it in the dressing room before I came down (to the stage). I feel so grateful that I have his music to listen to and hear his voice."

Kloots also marked the occasion on social media, posting a 2019 photo of the couple with their now-one-year-old son Elvis.

"This was one year ago," she captioned the image, adding: "I really miss my person."

During her appearance on The Talk, Kloots explained the family snap had been taken on the day they discovered they had landed their first house in Laurel Canyon, Los Angeles.

"This was right after we found out we got our first home," she recalled. "Nick just showed up so proud, walking in to the family photo. His dream was to live in Laurel Canyon so that picture was good times (sic)."