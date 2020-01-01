Alec Baldwin moving hit podcast after Woody Allen interview demands

Alec Baldwin's hit audio series has a brand new home at podcast platform iHeartRadio - after the actor clashed with his previous bosses over a Woody Allen interview.

The Departed star began his show, Here's The Thing, on New York public radio station WNYC nine years ago. He has since interviewed a string of big names on air, including actress Julianne Moore, funnyman Chris Rock, and British rocker Peter Frampton.

However, Baldwin has revealed a 2020 interview with Allen prompted the move because he wasn't comfortable when WNYC bosses insisted he quiz the controversial filmmaker about the sexual misconduct allegations levelled against him by his estranged adoptive daughter, Dylan Farrow.

For years, Allen has denied claims he acted inappropriately with Dylan when she was just seven years old, and the Oscar winner has never been charged in connection with the alleged incident.

The awkward demand helped Baldwin decide he would soon be "out of there", referring to WNYC, because aggressive questioning simply isn't his style.

"The beginning of the show is the billiard break," he explained to Billboard.

"You want to ask the question that opens up to multiple opportunities after that. It's never confrontational. You never want to make anyone feel uncomfortable," he advised.

"The goal is not to snatch things from people... This is a show about appreciation... We're not here to... probe people about their problems or reversals," he went on.

The dad-of-six will work alongside fellow famous podcast hosts like Will Ferrell and Questlove at iHeartPodcast. He will host his first new show on the platform on 12 January and has not yet named his special guest.