Prince William honours first responders amid reports he battled Covid-19

Prince William has given a shoutout to first responders in his first public appearance since reports emerged that he'd battled coronavirus.

The Duke of Cambridge appeared during the 2020 Spirit of Fire Awards virtual ceremony, held by the Fire Fighters Charity, during which he presented the Special Recognition Award for Excellence in the Field of Mental Health.

Shining a spotlight on the toll the pandemic has had on the mental health of first responders, the 38-year-old shared: “(They) have had to adapt to new ways of working whilst continuing to save lives and help those in need, day-in-day-out. This is what makes the achievements that we are celebrating tonight all the more extraordinary."

“It is more important than ever that those on the frontline know where they can turn to for support,” continued the dad-of-three.

"“The work of the Fire Fighters Charity, and all of the organisations who support our blue light services, is central to ensuring the longterm health and wellbeing of our emergency responders,” he lauded.

According to The Sun newspaper, William fell ill with the virus shortly after his father, Prince Charles, announced his own diagnosis in March.

Editors at the publication noted that, while he has yet to comment on the report, he told observers at one engagement after conquering the virus: "There were important things going on and I didn't want to worry anyone."