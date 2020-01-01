Zac Efron strikes Gold with survival thriller

Zac Efron is turning his stay in Australia into a working vacation after signing on for survival thriller Gold.

The movie, about two strangers who discover the biggest gold nugget ever found in the middle of the desert, was co-written by Animal Kingdom actor Anthony Hayes, who will also direct and co-star. Hayes is thrilled to have Efron involved in the "gripping" new project.

"This is an exciting, gripping and timely tale about greed, humanity, who we are, what we've done to the world and where we are heading if we aren't careful," Hayes shares in a statement.

"To have Zac Efron as my main man on this film is an absolute gift and to see what he is creating already is like nothing we've seen from him before. I can't wait to deliver this bold, visceral and cinematic film to audiences all around the world."

Principal photography will begin soon in Australia, where Efron has been waiting out the coronavirus pandemic.

The Baywatch hunk has been enjoying the relaxed lifestyle in Byron Bay, New South Wales and over the summer, he was reported to have cancelled a flight home to Los Angeles and extended his tourist visa from three to 12 months.