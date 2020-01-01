Kristen Bell and Jonathan Groff team up for new musical movie

Kristen Bell and Jonathan Groff have teamed up for new musical movie Molly and the Moon.

The duo, who voice the animated couple Anna and Kristoff in Disney's Frozen films, will play wife and husband in the original musical, directed by How I Met Your Mother creators Carter Bays and Craig Thomas, according to Deadline.

The story is based on the real-life experience of Thomas, whose son Elliot was diagnosed with a serious genetic heart condition, Jacobsen syndrome, when he was a newborn. He and his wife Rebecca were unable to hold their son as he spent the first few months of his life in an incubator, so they began to sing to Elliot while he was in hospital.

"My wife made up a little simple lullaby about his name that she would sing to him that just sort of came to her there in the NICU, and that actual melody and lullaby is what we use in the movie," Thomas told Deadline, noting that the film is inspired by Labyrinth, Where the Wild Things Are, and Alice in Wonderland.

In the musical, Bell plays Kate and Groff plays Brian, and the film will feature fantasy and mythical elements as the story follows the couple and their turbulent start to parenthood.

"I had to tell this story, to honour my son and because there are just tens of millions of people in this country, and more around the world, whose lives have been touched by something like this," Thomas shared.

Thomas has reunited with his How I Met Your Mother co-creator Bays to pen the script and direct.