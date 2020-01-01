Chris Evans slams Donald Trump over election fraud claims

Chris Evans labelled U.S. President Donald Trump a "come-to-life toilet" after he gave a headline-hitting speech on Thursday night in which he claimed the election had been rigged.

The leader alleged "election fraud" was responsible for rival Joe Biden's narrow lead in the ongoing U.S. presidential race during his 17-minute address from the White House's press room.

"If you count the legal votes, I easily win," Trump said. "If you count the illegal votes they can try to steal the election from us... There's been a lot of shenanigans and we can't stand for that in our country."

However, neither the president nor his campaign has presented any evidence of fraud.

Following Trump's speech, Captain America star Chris was among the famous faces taking to social media to respond, writing: "Wow. Hey Republicans, are you listening to this come-to-life toilet spew complete lies about the integrity of our democratic process?"

His Avengers castmate Mark Ruffalo added: "There is not a single shred of evidence to anything Trump is claiming. It's all lies and it's not going to go anywhere with the courts he has lost all but one lawsuit because he has no credible claims."

Journalist/author Maria Shriver tweeted: "What the President is doing is startling. This is sowing doubt, confusion, mistrust. This hurts all of us regardless of how one voted. This undermines our country and all the decent, hardworking people working the polls. I wonder if there is anyone who can talk sense into @realDonaldTrump? Is there anyone who can explain to him that millions voted for him? Someone to tell him to let the process go forward instead of acting out like this? #Election2020."

Kelly Rowland was among the singers commenting on the controversial speech, as she wrote: "We are watching a sad kid not get his way, and he’s having a temper tantrum. And now, he’s trying to build a case. How you gon’ 'make America Great again', and make a plan to sue it?!"

And Christina Perri added: "What a pathological liar & sore loser. i can’t believe 69 million americans voted for this child. i hope you’re all listening to this nonsense and ashamed of your choice."

Earlier on Thursday, Biden had urged his supporters to be patient as the votes were counted, saying: "I asked everyone to stay calm. All people to stay calm. The process is working. The count is being completed. And we'll know very soon."