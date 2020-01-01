Henry Golding to be a first-time father

Henry Golding is set to become a father for the first time.

The Crazy Rich Asians star took to his Instagram page on Thursday to announce that his wife Liv Lo is expecting their first child together.

Sharing a snap of the couple posing on a bridge, with Liv's burgeoning bump noticeable under her ribbed blue dress, the 33-year-old wrote in the caption, "2021 is already looking brighter."

In the second image, Henry can be seen cheekily pointing to the bump in case followers hadn't noticed the first time around.

In the comments, Henry's A Simple Favor and Last Christmas director Paul Feig wrote, "Oh my god!!! So happy for you both!" with multiple heart emojis, his Snake Eyes co-star Samara Weaving gushed, "OH MY!!!!!! Congratulations!!!" and his Crazy Rich Asians director Jon M. Chu posted a series of clapping, crying, and heart emojis.

Yoga instructor Liv shared different snaps from the same photoshoot. Hers showed Henry cupping her bump as they smile for the camera and another as they exchange a kiss.

"Such immense joy this little one has brought us already. Now we get to share it with you. We love you!" she wrote in the caption.

The couple, who met back in 2011, married on 20 August, 2016 in Henry's native Malaysia.