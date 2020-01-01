Brian Austin Green thanks fans for support after Megan Fox controversy

Brian Austin Green has thanked fans for their support after he was attacked online by his exes, including estranged wife Megan Fox.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 star shared a video of himself collecting eggs from his chicken coop on Instagram on Wednesday and used the post to acknowledge his devotees' encouraging words.

"Life at home while the kids are at school," he wrote beside the footage. "I wanted to thank everyone who's come on my page and been supportive of everything. It's extremely kind and really appreciated."

The dedication comes after Megan took aim at her estranged husband for posting a Halloween costume snap featuring the former couple's four-year-old son on the photo sharing site.

The actress questioned why Brian felt the need to include young Journey in the image, accusing him of using their children to "posture" online following their split.

The beauty, who is now dating rap-rocker and actor Machine Gun Kelly, added, "You're so intoxicated with feeding the pervasive narrative that I'm an absent mother, and you are the perennial, eternally dedicated dad of the year."

Brian's former fiancee Vanessa Marcil, the mother of his 18-year-old son Kassius, subsequently voiced her backing for Megan, as did model Courtney Stodden, who was briefly linked to the actor over the summer.

He did have one celebrity supporter in his corner - former co-star Tori Spelling came to his defence, calling him one of "the best parents" she knows in her own Instagram post.