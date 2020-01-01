NEWS Lashana Lynch faced racist abuse over groundbreaking role in No Time To Die Newsdesk Share with :





Lashana Lynch endured racist abuse after she landed a pivotal role in No Time to Die.



The 32-year-old plays Nomi, who inherits the 007 moniker from Daniel Craig's James Bond after his retirement, in the upcoming spy thriller, and Lashana said she faced a tirade of racist attacks on social media when the news of her role was announced.



"I am one Black woman - if it were another Black woman cast in the role, it would have been the same conversation, she would have got the same attacks, the same abuse," she told Harper's Bazaar magazine.



"I just have to remind myself that the conversation is happening and that I'm a part of something that will be very, very revolutionary."



The Captain Marvel star said she wanted to authentically showcase the real-life experiences of Black people in the upcoming blockbuster, and refused to play her character in a way that would promote racist stereotypes.



"A character that is too slick, a cast-iron figure? That's completely against what I stand for," Lashana explained. "I didn't want to waste an opportunity when it came to what Nomi might represent.



"I searched for at least one moment in the script where Black audience members would nod their heads, tutting at the reality but glad to see their real life represented," she added. "In every project I am part of, no matter the budget or genre, the Black experience that I'm presenting needs to be 100 per cent authentic."



No Time to Die is set to be released in April 2021.