NEWS Anne Hathaway apologises for pain caused by her character's look in The Witches Newsdesk





Anne Hathaway has apologised to people with limb differences for any pain she may have caused them with the look of her character in The Witches remake.



In the new Robert Zemeckis movie, The Devil Wears Prada star plays the Grand High Witch, who has three long fingers hidden under gloves, instead of the five fingers and long claws described in Roald Dahl's book of the same name.



The look has been criticised by disability campaigners, with some noting the condition was similar to the limb abnormality ectrodactyly, which is characterised by the absence of one or more central digits on the hand or foot, and Warner Bros. officials issued an apology earlier this week.



Hathaway followed suit on Thursday night by sharing a video by the Lucky Fin Project, which helps raise awareness and celebrates people with limb differences, and told her Instagram followers she was sorry for any pain her character's look had caused.



"Let me begin by saying I do my best to be sensitive to the feelings and experiences of others not out of some scrambling PC fear, but because not hurting others seems like a basic level of decency we should all be striving for," she wrote. "As someone who really believes in inclusivity and really, really detests cruelty, I owe you all an apology for the pain caused. I am sorry. I did not connect limb difference with the GHW when the look of the character was brought to me; if I had, I assure you this never would have happened.



"I particularly want to say I’m sorry to kids with limb differences: now that I know better I promise I’ll do better. And I owe a special apology to everyone who loves you as fiercely as I love my own kids: I’m sorry I let your family down."



The Witches was released last month.