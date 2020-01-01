NEWS Rose McGowan breaks her arm while checking U.S. election results Newsdesk Share with :





Rose McGowan says she broke her arm after falling down the stairs while checking the U.S. presidential election results.



The former Charmed star told fans about the injury on her Instagram page on Thursday, sharing a snap of herself with a cast on her left arm as she lay in a hospital bed.



“Reading US election results while on the stairs = bone break,” Rose wrote alongside the image.



She added that she had been in Mexico at the time of the accident, and compared the cost of medical treatment between the country and the U.S., saying: "It cost $250 in Mexico for my emergency room visit, compared to a likely 10k hospital bill in California for the same accident. USA is not the land of the free, it’s the land of the overcharged. #bigpharma #usa #mexico OUCH."



Rose has been an outspoken opponent of current U.S. president Donald Trump, while also slamming his Democratic rival Joe Biden in the past. It's unclear who the 47-year-old star voted for in the recent U.S. presidential election, but told fans earlier this year that she considers herself a Republican, rather than a Democrat.