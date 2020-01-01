Nicole Kidman's friendship with Hugh Grant helped onscreen chemistry for The Undoing

Nicole Kidman's long-running friendship with Hugh Grant helped them play a married couple in their new show The Undoing.

In the thrilling HBO miniseries, Nicole plays psychologist Grace Fraser, whose world falls apart when her husband, Jonathan, played by Hugh, is linked to the death of a parent at their son's private school.

The Others star has admitted they hardly had to act when playing a married couple due to a longtime friendship that led to them behaving like husband and wife.

"We've known each other since our early 20s," Nicole told U.K. chat show host Graham Norton. "We're friends and our paths have crossed, so it was very apropos to be playing a husband and wife that have been married for 10 years because we sort of have that demeanour together."

The Australian actress reckons she missed out on the chance to work with the Four Weddings and a Funeral star in the past because he has been very selective with his projects in the last few years.

"I've always wanted to work with him, and I have always been a big fan," she added. "When the director suggested him, I thought he would never do it because he is famous for not wanting to work. He says he doesn't like working but he is so good when he does - he is amazing."

Nicole's interview airs on Friday's episode of The Graham Norton Show.