NEWS Kevin Costner and Diane Lane were thrilled to reunite on 'Let Him Go' Newsdesk Share with :





The pair previously worked together when they played Superman's adoptive parents Jonathan and Martha Kent in 'Man of Steel' in 2013 and 2016's 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice' and they have now joined forces for a new movie "because we only had a few minutes in the times that we'd gotten to work together before".



Diane, 55, told The Hollywood Reporter: "I don't think my heart could've handled it if he'd said, 'no'. You take a big risk on being rejected, but you know, nothing risked, nothing gained."



Kevin, 65, added: "Well, she's one of our great leading ladies, I mean, in any decade. You understand why she is a leading lady, because she commands the screen. She comes in with such a point of view that it's just easy to play with her, against her."



Co-star Lesley Manville, 65, said: "They're two fantastic actors. The three of us are roughly in the same age territory, so we've all been doing it for a long time. So, it just felt like hooking up with some really other experienced actors."



'Let Him Go' -which is the first time Kevin and Diane have starred together in a feature film - tells the story of George and Margaret Blackledge, who are fighting to rescue their grandson from his wicked stepfather, Donnie Weboy.



Diane said: "I thought it was one of the best screenplays I've read. It kind of has everything going for it. I mean, so much heart. I mean, you're watching people cope with a tremendous amount of grief and how they process that. And different characters handle it different ways."



Kevin added: "I think movies are at their best when they are surprising us, when they do take us some place we didn't expect to go. When I read 'Let Him Go', I didn't really know where it was going and when I started to feel it, hopefully the audience will start to feel it and it put a lot of dread in me. But I just kept reading, because I couldn't stop watching a couple who were in love and were really going the wrong way."