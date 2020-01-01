NEWS Matthew McConaughey didn't want sexual assault incidents to become tabloid fodder Newsdesk Share with :





Matthew McConaughey avoided sharing detailed accounts of his sexual abuse experiences in his new memoir because he didn't want the incidents to be "reported for voyeurism".



The Dallas Buyers Club star briefly opens up about his first sexual encounters in Greenlights, claiming his then-girlfriend "blackmailed" him into losing his virginity at 15, and that he was "molested" by a man in the back of a van when he was "knocked unconscious" at the age of 18.



The actor keeps the details vague, and admits that was done on purpose so the topic wouldn't overshadow the rest of his book, which is all about finding the silver linings in life's setbacks.



"Ultimately, there's nothing that I feel is constructive about the details," he explained on U.S. talk show Tamron Hall.



"I feel like those details, unless I had a really good constructive way that I saw it that could be relatable to other people, I felt like those details could have just been grabbed and reported for voyeurism.



"They could've been the thing that every single show was going to go, 'Read about the details of when Matthew was molested,' or, 'Read about when he got blackmailed,' and that's the wrong headline."



McConaughey, who now shares three children with his wife Camila Alves, insists he never viewed himself as a victim, because he was mature enough to process the incidents and move on.



"Those two events happened to me at 15 and 18," he said. "If they would've happened to me younger... maybe I would've been more confused. But when they happened to me, it was very clear to me, that they were wrong, that they were not ideal, that they were not how it's supposed to be.



"So I think having that clarity means that it's probably why it didn't stick with me and confuse me later on or left me having a non-realistic view of the way the world is supposed to work."