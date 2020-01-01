Kris Jenner hails son Rob Kardashian as an 'amazing' dad

Kris Jenner has shared that she is more than impressed with her son Rob Kardashian's parenting skills.

The mum-of-six's only son is easing his way back into the spotlight and was recently seen attending sister Kim’s 40th birthday party and back onscreen in his family's reality TV show Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Speaking to Cheryl Burke and AJ McLean on their Pretty Messed Up podcast, Kris assured that Rob is doing well as he continues to focus on his three-year-old daughter Dream, who he shares with ex Blac Chyna.

“He’s so good. He is so good. He’s really great," said Kris.

“His daughter Dream is great and he’s so in love with that kid. He’s such a great dad and you never know — you have kids, they grow up, they have their kids — and you just don’t know how somebody is going to be as a parent but he’s just... wow,” she exclaimed.

Professional dancer Cheryl, who competed with Rob on season 13 of Dancing With the Stars, confessed she always knew him as a “caretaker,” adding: “I was his teacher, but he always made sure I was OK. He’s a very sweet soul that guy.”

Kris went on to share their performance to Frank Sinatra’s Fly Me to the Moon - a dance he dedicated to his late father, Robert Kardashian - still makes her cry.

“Every time I hear the Frank Sinatra song, I cry," she admitted.

She mused: "Every time it comes up on the radio, it takes me back to that moment in the ballroom when you guys were dancing to that song and I’ll never forget the joy that I felt. Here’s my kid, out there dancing and nailing it in front of what — 20 million people?”

Robert Kardashian died in 2003 after a battle with oesophageal cancer. He was 59.