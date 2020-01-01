Ruth Wilson 'appreciated' slower pace of life during lockdown

Ruth Wilson hadn't taken a break in years before lockdown forced her to enjoy some much-needed downtime.

The His Dark Materials star told Radio Times magazine that, while a lot of people found the first coronavirus lockdown difficult, she believes the global pandemic has been a "unifying" experience as it has made everyone adopt a different pace of life.

"At first it felt weird and static, but I really appreciated having a break," explained Wilson.

"I haven’t stopped in so many years. Lots of people had very tough times, but I valued the chance not to keep running," she went on.

Wilson has since returned to work on her new film True Things About Me, which started filming in March but was shut down until September amid the pandemic. And the actress admitted she is grateful to return to the set after months of uncertainty.

"It was joyous to be back among like-minded people and creating stories – like Philip (Pullman), using your imagination, with renewed energy," she smiled.

"That’s what you need to maintain the drive in your job – the joy," Wilson proclaimed.

Additionally, the 38-year-old has recently revealed her reason for abruptly exciting The Affair in 2018, citing that a situation on the set of the Showtime series "didn’t feel right".

"It was before #MeToo and before Harvey Weinstein (scandal) - and yet my instincts were very clear and strong about what I felt was wrong, about what was going on, and what I didn’t feel safe about," she told Stylist magazine.