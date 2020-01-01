Rami Malek's villainous look unnerved Daniel Craig on set of No Time To Die

Rami Malek unnerved Daniel Craig when he unveiled his villainous look for the first time on the set of No Time To Die.

The Oscar-winning actor plays the mysterious Safin in the upcoming 25th James Bond blockbuster, opposite Craig in his final performance at the suave super spy.

And Malek revealed that when the 52-year-old saw him in prosthetics and make-up, which showcased his character's extensive facial scarring, he ended up frightening him.

“It's not the typical Savile Row Bond villain that we're used to," the Bohemian Rhapsody star told GQ. “I think I met Daniel for the first time with that make-up on and he took a step back from me. That was already a good sign."

Elsewhere in the interview, Malek revealed that the filmmaking process was a collaborative experience between the cast and the writers, and recalled how a boozy dinner with Craig helped them to crack a difficult scene between Safin and Bond.

“I remember Daniel giving me a hug at that point. We were just elated," Malek said, noting that they celebrated after figuring out the dynamics. "We did have some Negronis. He whipped some out at the end. He can mix a great cocktail, Mr. Craig can.”

No Time To Die, also starring Lea Seydoux, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz, Lashana Lynch, and Ana de Armas, is set to be released in April 2021.