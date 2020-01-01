Hilaria Baldwin ready to stop having kids after baby number five

Hilaria Baldwin has called time on having more children with husband Alec Baldwin, announcing her fifth baby was her last.

The television host and The Boss Baby actor welcomed son Eduardo Pau Lucas on 8 September and, after having five kids in six years, Hilaria can't fathom the thought of adding a sixth, even though she previously suggested the couple was open to more.

"Everybody's asking me this question," she told People in a joint interview with Alec about whether they plan to expand their brood.

"I don't know. I've said in the past that I was done when I wasn't done. I think, right now, I'm so tired. And I feel, just with COVID, it's just insanity (to think about more kids)," she mused.

However, Alec has already come to his own conclusion on the matter, chiming in with: "We're oh-so-done."

Laughing off his comment, Hilaria quipped: "I want to ask you that in two hours, and we'll see what you say. I'll ask you in two hours."

It appeared she had reached the same conclusion, though, conceding: "Right now, during times of COVID, it very much feels like we're done."

And the busy mum explains her family never felt oversized before the coronavirus lockdown took effect earlier this spring.

"It really didn't ... some of them would be at school, and then some would be in their Gymboree (exercise) class. And then, on the weekends, we had so much fun," she recalled.

"We would go to museums and concerts and everything. Now, we're in the same house for eight months, not doing a lot, and all of a sudden it does feel like you have a lot of kids," she shared.

"It's wonderful," she added, "but it does feel like there's a lot of them."