Colin Firth to star in zombie action-comedy

Colin Firth has signed up to star in the upcoming action-comedy New York Will Eat You Alive.

The movie, set to be directed by Isn't It Romantic filmmaker Todd Strauss-Schulson, is based on the digital comic Zombie Brother, according to Deadline.

The comic follows the story of a man looking to escape New York City with his girlfriend when people begin turning into zombies after drinking contaminated water.

Channing Tatum is serving as one of the producers on the flick, with Alex Rubens, Dan Gregor, and Doug Mand teaming up to pen the comic book adaptation.

Zombie Brother is a hugely popular title on Tencent's comic book platform and has amassed more than 28 billion views. It's already been adapted into an anime TV series in China and has also been made into a stage play.

Adam Fogelson, chairman of the STXfilms Motion Picture Group, announced the news that Firth would be the flick's leading man, and said the Oscar winner would elevate the project.

"We always wanted to cast this in a way that would give life to the source material and elevate the action and you can't achieve that goal any better than hiring Colin Firth," he said. "From The King's Speech to Kingsman, Colin always gives an Oscar-calibre performance. We're thrilled to be reuniting with him on New York Will Eat You Alive in a role that will allow him to have fun while showcasing his deadpan humour and comic timing."

Director Strauss-Schulson will serve as executive producer, alongside Edward Cheng.